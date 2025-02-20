First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.84 and last traded at $159.27, with a volume of 1637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.11.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,823,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $11,729,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 492,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $5,129,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

