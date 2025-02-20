CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.930-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

CTO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $607.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.78. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

