Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.510-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.520-4.680 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,073. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

