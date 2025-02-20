Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 624161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Coty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Coty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,029,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 251,964 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

