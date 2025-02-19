Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.46 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73). Approximately 186,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 308,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.74).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.43. The company has a market cap of £105.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Residential Secure Income plc will post 6.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.40%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

