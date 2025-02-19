Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESIGet Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.46 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73). Approximately 186,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 308,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.74).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.43. The company has a market cap of £105.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Residential Secure Income plc will post 6.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.40%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

