Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.46 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73). Approximately 186,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 308,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.74).
Residential Secure Income Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.43. The company has a market cap of £105.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.21.
Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Residential Secure Income had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Residential Secure Income plc will post 6.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.
Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Residential Secure Income
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is a support level?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.