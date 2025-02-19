Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

