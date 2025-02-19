Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,852 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 43,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

