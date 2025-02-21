United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCB stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 500,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. United Community Banks has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

