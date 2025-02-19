Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

VIG stock opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

