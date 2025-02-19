Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 13,940 Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $854.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

