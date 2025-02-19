11,866 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IUSV opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
