Principal Securities Inc. Buys 11,229 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.42% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1,052.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 263,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 240,908 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136,962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of YYY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $433.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

