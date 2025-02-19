Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

SDIV stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.