Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after acquiring an additional 575,494 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,151,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,699 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FALN opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1433 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.