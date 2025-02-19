Treasure Coast Financial Planning Sells 8,184 Shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning decreased its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 4.2% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 9.48% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000.

FLEE stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

