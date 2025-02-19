Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Lifted by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,112 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,620,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

