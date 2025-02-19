Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $7.26 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,969,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 436,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 224,413 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 186,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.