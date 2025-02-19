Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,001,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after buying an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

