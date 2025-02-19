Truist Financial Corp Sells 36,611 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.