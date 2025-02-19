Promising Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – February 16th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Arcadium Lithium, and QuantumScape are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, production, or sale of lithium, a silvery-white metal used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones, and other electronic devices. Investing in lithium stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium as industries transition towards cleaner energy sources and electric vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 3,857,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 2,744,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 22,350,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,299,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Arcadium Lithium has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,380,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

