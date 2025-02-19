Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,074 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

