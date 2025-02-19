Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after purchasing an additional 913,719 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,885,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.