Resideo Technologies (REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE REZI opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.15.
About Resideo Technologies
