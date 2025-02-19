Resideo Technologies (REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.15.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

