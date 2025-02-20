Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.71.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 353,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,990. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

