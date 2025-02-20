Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $414,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after buying an additional 989,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

