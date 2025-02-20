Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22, Zacks reports. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 120,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,977. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.