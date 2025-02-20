iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

