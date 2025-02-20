Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.33.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.40. 247,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.30. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $444,558. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

