What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Stryker Q4 Earnings?

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Stryker in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

SYK opened at $388.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.08. Stryker has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $353,394,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

