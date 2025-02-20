Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,274,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,126,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.