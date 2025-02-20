Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Shares of FVRR traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 882,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. Fiverr International has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $683,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

