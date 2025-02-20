67,773 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VEA opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

