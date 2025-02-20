Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00 to $7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.54. Enpro also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.81. 18,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,427. Enpro has a 52-week low of $136.68 and a 52-week high of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

