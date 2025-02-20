Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 111.70%.
Daily Journal Price Performance
Shares of DJCO traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $426.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.53. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $317.01 and a 52 week high of $602.00.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daily Journal
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.