Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Display updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average is $174.01. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $140.17 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.57.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
