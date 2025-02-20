Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Vox Royalty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Vox Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:VOXR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 133,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 0.93.
Vox Royalty Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vox Royalty
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.