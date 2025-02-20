Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Vox Royalty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VOXR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 133,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

