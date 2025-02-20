LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Announces Earnings Results

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $193.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

LICT Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LICT traded down $400.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14,500.00. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14,239.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13,996.74. LICT has a 52 week low of $13,005.00 and a 52 week high of $18,100.00.

Get LICT alerts:

About LICT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.