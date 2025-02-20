LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Announces Earnings Results

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $193.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
LICT Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LICT traded down $400.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14,500.00. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14,239.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13,996.74. LICT has a 52 week low of $13,005.00 and a 52 week high of $18,100.00.
About LICT
