Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3586 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 1,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.15.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

