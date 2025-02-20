Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3586 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 1,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.15.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
