MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218 shares.The stock last traded at $12.27 and had previously closed at $12.43.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

