Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 60,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Canstar Resources Trading Up 20.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Company Profile
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canstar Resources
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.