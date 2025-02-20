Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 3,416,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,762. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Insider Activity

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,202.03. The trade was a 12.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

