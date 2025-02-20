RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. RE/MAX updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RE/MAX Trading Down 3.1 %

RMAX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $142,496.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,221,131 shares in the company, valued at $33,660,818.95. The trade was a 0.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,889 shares of company stock worth $729,432. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

