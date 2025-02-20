JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.38, but opened at $40.19. JD.com shares last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 4,111,966 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

