C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $471,000 in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $15,390,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ opened at $15.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1773 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

