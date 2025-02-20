Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55, Zacks reports.

Grail Stock Down 9.2 %

Grail stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 1,508,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,586. Grail has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GRAL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

