Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 36.2% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 36.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.05). Approximately 33,563,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average daily volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
