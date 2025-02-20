First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 245,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 73,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Stock Up 28.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
