Sunpointe LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.81 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

