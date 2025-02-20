Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $47.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

