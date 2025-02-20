Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Utz Brands by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 279.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

